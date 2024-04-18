Shubman Gill’s reaction to cute female fan in stadium goes viral

Mumbai: One of the most popular young cricketers of Indian and Gujarat Titans’s captain Shubman Gill found himself in the spotlight for an unexpected reason during a recent match. Known for his stellar batting skills and immense popularity among female fans, Gill was captured on camera seemingly swooning over a certain fangirl amidst the crowd at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

While the match showcased Delhi Capitals’ superiority on the field, it was Shubman Gill’s off-field moment that stole some of the limelight, sparking curiosity and amusement among fans and spectators alike.

Shubman Gill Smitten By Female Spectator!

During a moment in the match, Shubman Gill’s attention appeared to be captivated by a fan in the stands. Check out the video below.

The fangirl is garnering attention for her resemblance to Hollywood actress Ana de Armas and she has now become a topic of discussion among cricket enthusiasts.

Speaking about cricket, in the match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, it was Delhi Capitals who emerged victorious with a dominant performance yesterday. Opting to field first after winning the toss, Delhi Capitals restricted Gujarat Titans to a meager total of 89 runs. Subsequently, Delhi Capitals effortlessly chased down the target, achieving victory with six wickets in hand and 8.5 overs to spare.