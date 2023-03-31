Shut up ya Kunal: KTR speaks about Disha encounter, AIMIM

Hyderabad: In an exclusive interview with popular Hindi stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, BRS working president and state minister KTR briefly highlighted his 17-year political journey. He expressed his views on various topics such as Disha encounter, 33 percent reservation for women, and friendship with AIMIM, among other issues.

KTR said that during the Telangana agitation, KCR resigned from his Lok Sabha membership when he was in the US and reached Hyderabad without informing anyone. He joined his father’s agitation in making the Telangana dream a success.

Kunal Kamra questioned KTR over Supreme Court-appointed Commission’s order that adjudged the Disha encounter as fake and the flak it faced by human rights organisations, to which KTR replied that if the commission has declared it wrong, it is wrong.

However, he questioned why human rights activists do not talk about ‘human beasts’ who rape minors in the most brutal ways. “We are only talking about one incident in 2019, but in the last nine years, we have also punished many criminals according to the law. Now the entire system has gone under the control of the Center,” KTR said in defence.

“People say they don’t even trust the judiciary anymore. Some judges are still working honestly and there is still some trust in the judiciary because of such people.”

KTR also acknowledged the shortage of women in the Telangana government and said that there are only two women in the cabinet of 17 ministers and only six women in the 119 MLAs. He stated that 50 percent of reservations have been allotted to women in zilla parishads, municipalities and panchayats.

He said that he also wants 33 percent reservation for women in the Assembly and if needed, he is ready to leave his assembly seat for a woman official.

Kamra also posed a question to KTR over the BRS’ friendship with the AIMIM and how they have been accused of indulging in communal politics similar to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

KTR said that every party has its policies. The BRS and the AIMIM have their own opinions. However, he disagrees that the AIMIM are instrumental in dividing Muslim votes.