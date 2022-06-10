Shutdown in Srinagar, mobile internet suspended

Sringar: A shutdown was imposed in Srinagar on Friday and mobile internet services were suspended after a curfew was clamped in Jammu’s Bhaderwah town the previous day due to communal tensions.

Most shops and business establishments in Srinagar were closed, but transportation is plying.

Trouble erupted in Bhaderwah on Thursday after some miscreants posted purported announcements from a local mosque which triggered tension between the two communities.

Police have registered a case against those who made the inflammatory remarks.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Jatindra Singh have appealed for peace.