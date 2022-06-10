Shutdown in Srinagar, mobile internet suspended

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th June 2022 5:33 pm IST
Shutdown in Srinagar
Shutdown in Srinagar- Twitter

Sringar: A shutdown was imposed in Srinagar on Friday and mobile internet services were suspended after a curfew was clamped in Jammu’s Bhaderwah town the previous day due to communal tensions.

Most shops and business establishments in Srinagar were closed, but transportation is plying.

Also Read
https://www.siasat.com/irony-of-protests-against-killings-in-kashmir-mehbooba-says-it-all-2343715/

Trouble erupted in Bhaderwah on Thursday after some miscreants posted purported announcements from a local mosque which triggered tension between the two communities.

MS Education Academy

Police have registered a case against those who made the inflammatory remarks.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Jatindra Singh have appealed for peace.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button