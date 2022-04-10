SIA, J-K Police conduct searches at multiple locations in terror funding case

Srinagar: In a joint operation, State Investigation Agency (SIA) and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday conducted searches at various locations across Delhi, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case, informed the officials.

The searches were done in order to filter out fundraising, and financial assistance by a terrorist mastermind of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), based in Pakistan to its cadres/associates across India to further terrorist activities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The said case relates to the raising of funds by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other terrorist organizations based in Pakistan and sending of funds to India as a part of a criminal conspiracy to spread terrorism in the country.

“On the basis of investigation and corroborated by technical evidence, it was revealed that a terrorist mastermind of proscribed terrorist organization Laskar-e-Toiba (LeT), based in Pakistan, has been facilitating and providing financial assistance to its cadres and associates to promote / further terrorist activities in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country,” stated an official release.

Technical evidence and banking transactions established the identifications of 3 people where one accused’s location was found to be in Faridabad while the location of the other two was Anantnag.

The officials also recovered incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards, Mobile Phones and documents.

Further investigations are underway.