Siasat aids Rs 10 lakh as relief to Turkiye on Zahid Ali Khan’s instructions

Hyderabad: Siasat has decided to send financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the victims of the earthquake in Turkiye. Zahid Ali Khan, Editor of Siasat has directed to send Rs 1 million as assistance for the ongoing relief works for the earthquake victims of Turkiye.

He said that this assistance of The Siasat Daily will be sent to the Turkish Embassy through the Consulate General of Turkiye, Hyderabad. The death toll due to the earthquake in Turkiye is increasing every day and the number of bodies found after removing debris during relief work in the earthquake-affected areas has also increased. Thousands of people have been displaced and many have been injured due to the earthquake, while the death toll is increasing by thousands.

Zahid Ali Khan said that whenever humanity has been put to the test anywhere in the world, the citizens of Hyderabad have helped to ensure human coexistence through their cooperation. He said that the Siasat Daily is sending assistance of Rs 1 million to the victims of Turkiye, besides some essential items that are to be sent directly by contacting the Consulate as the collection of any kind of goods has been stopped by the Consulate.

The editor of Siasat said that it has been the tradition of the Daily that whenever the oppressed community needs it, it has given possible help on its own and has left no stone unturned to provide assistance. In addition to relief and rehabilitation works in the riots of Gujarat and Mumbai, the Siasat Daily has carried out relief work as much as possible under its direct supervision in other places as well.