Siasat Excellence Award honours Telangana’s SSC, inter toppers

Hyderabad: The Siasat Excellence Awards ceremony was held on Sunday at the Siasat premises to honour SSC and Intermediate toppers from Hyderabad and various districts of Telangana. The event was organised by Siasat Hub to celebrate academic excellence and motivate youth towards a brighter future. Awards were presented by MLC Amer Ali Khan, Secretary Faiz-e-Aam, Iftikhar Hussain, Dr. Makhdoom Mohiuddin and Syed Hyder Ali.

During the event, Member of Legislative Council and News Editor of Siasat Daily, Amer Ali Khan delivered an inspiring address to the students and their families. He announced his vision to identify talented youth and transform them into successful entrepreneurs and self-reliant individuals through skills and startup opportunities. He reaffirmed his commitment to bring one lakh families out of poverty.

Highlighting his initiative, Amer Ali Khan said this idea led to the creation of the Siasat Hub Foundation (S-Hub), a platform designed to nurture talent, develop professional skills, and guide youth towards sustainable career paths. “Today’s world belongs to those who possess practical skills. We want to create a generation of millionaires, not just with money, but with ideas, purpose, and confidence,” he said.

He highlighted that while bright students often become doctors or engineers, it is those back benchers who dream big, take risks and go on to build industries and institutions. Recalling a conversation with doctor MLAs in the Legislative Assembly, he remarked, “Doctors performs duties at the hospitals, but it is often the students sitting on the last bench who end up building hospitals. That’s the power of real-world ambition and practical thinking.”

MLC Amer Ali Khan

Telangana’s SSC, inter toppers

Telangana’s SSC, inter toppers

He also stressed the importance of time management, discipline, healthy habits and values deeply rooted in Islamic teachings. “Five prayer times are fixed for a reason; they teach us discipline. Likewise, waking up early energizes the body and mind. This is how nature rewards us,” he said.

He advised students to focus not just on academic degrees, but on building skills and gaining real-world experience. “Certificates may get you a job, but skills will shape your future,” he added.

Cautioning against the rising influence of drug addictions, Amer Ali Khan warned that nearly 5 percent of youth worldwide are affected by drug abuse. He urged students to stay away from negative influences and instead become leaders in their respective fields through hard work and determination.

Praising the performance of girls in both SSC and Intermediate results, he encouraged all students to take advantage of opportunities offered by platforms like S-Hub, which works closely with TGIC and other innovation centres to support startups and skill-based learning.

Concluding his address, Amer Ali Khan said, “We may be facing many challenges today, but we must not lose hope. With discipline, purpose, and skill, every student has the potential to rise and shape the future of our society.”

The event served as a celebration of student achievement and a call to action for a new generation to aim higher with purpose, pride, and potential.