Siasat, Faiz-e-Aam Trust offer free mobile technician, LED bulbs training

Hyderabad: Siafat Skill Development Center of Siasat Daily and Faiz-e-Aam Trust is offering cellphone, LED bulbs, and solar sheet training.

During the training, youths are given training on how to repair cellphones, prepare solar sheets, etc.

At the center, CCTV, and computer training are also being provided to students from various educational backgrounds.

The center is located at Masjid e Khazana, Doodh Bowli.

Speaking about the courses that are being offered at the center, SETWIN technical manager Mr. Asim said that during the course, training on the sensors will also be imparted.

Mohammed Ishaq of the center said that courses those who are interested in getting the training can contact Faiz-e-Aam Trust. For now, the timing of the training is 5-7 pm.

Those who are willing to availing the training can contact Mr. Sattar on his cellphone number 6303724936.