Siasat invites jobseekers for requirements in IT industry

Hyderabad: Siasat invited jobseekers who are holding B.Tech in Computer Science (CS), Electrical & Electronics Engineering (EEE), and Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) for requirements in the IT industry.

Candidates who have passed in 2017, 2018, and 2019 can appear for the interview for Manual and Automation testing jobs in MNC in Hyderabad.

Interested and eligible candidates can attend the interview scheduled to be held at 3 pm on Sunday, April 9. It will be conducted at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, Siasat premises, Abids opposite Rama Krishna Theatre, Hyderabad.

For more details dial 9393876978 or 9652813994.