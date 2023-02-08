Siasat Millat Fund to organise 125th Du Ba Du program on Sunday

Hyderabad: The 125th Du Ba Du Mulaqat Program organized by Siasat and Millat Fund will be held on Sunday, February 12, from 10 am to 4 pm at NS Palace Function Hall, Near Masjid Lal Bagh, Zinda Tilismat Road, Amberpet, Hyderabad.

Maulana Mufti Saadat Hussain, Muhammad Arif Hussain, Muhammad Abid Hussain, Muhammad Akbar Hussain, Owners of NS Palace will be the chief guests. Syed Tajuddin, President of Lalaguda Old Boys Association (LOBA), Muhammad Jahangir Secretary LOBA (Convener), Muhammad Usman, Organizing Secretary LOBA and others will also attend.

Parents and guardians are advised to keep additional copies of biodata and photographs of their loved ones for ready reference. Parents who are attending this program for the first time have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 500. A registration card will be issued for follow up visits at the office of the Siasat Daily on all working days between 11 am to 4 pm.

At this program there will be counters for graduates, postgraduate, MBBS, MD, BDS, pharmacy, diploma holders, late marriage, a separate counter for differently-abled will also be there. Online registration facility has been set up for parents who want to search alliance while sitting at home, a separate counter has been set up in the function hall.

More details can be obtained from the program coordinator Khalid Mohiuddin Asad on 9848004353-9391160364.