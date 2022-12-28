Siasat, Millat Fund’s Du-Ba-Du now a click away; join it on Zoom

Hyderabad: Siasat and Millat Fund is organizing a Du-Ba-Du matrimonial alliance program till 4 pm at Mairaj Garden, Opp to the RTO office, Bandlaguda, Hyderabad. Those who want to join it from home can log in on Zoom.

The zoom meeting id and passcode are as follows:

Zoom meeting: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/9609429187?pwd=L0tOWU9RY3c5SlpHbURBcENUYU9UUT09

Meeting id: 960 942 9187

Passcode: 0JhLpN

Offline Du-Ba-Du

The proprietor of the function hall is the chief guest of the program.

There would be separate counters for SSC, Intermediate, B.Sc., B.Com, M.Com, M.Sc., MBBS, BDS, MD, B.Pharmacy, Graduate, Post Graduate, Second Marriage, Handicaped and delayed marriage as well as counters for technical education. Experienced volunteers will be there to guide parents with photos of boys and girls with their bio-data.

At the time of registration, the photo and the bio-data of the boy/girl have to be provided. The parents and guardians should carry extra copies of photos and bio-data of their children for further interaction.

Khalid Mohiuddin Asad, the program coordinator, informed that there would be a computer section where the parents would be shown the photos of boys and girls. The bio-data and photos of the engineering and graduate boys will be shown on a large screen.

“The live program of Du Ba Du shall be telecasted on YouTube, Facebook, and Siasat TV to enable those living abroad to contact,” Asad said.

For further information call: 9848004353 or 9391160364.

Siasat Matri

Those who are looking for an online service can register on Siasat Matri. The dedicated team not only helps prospective brides and grooms in expressing the qualities they are looking for in their life partner by guiding them while registering online on the portal but also suggests perfect profiles after careful analysis of their requirements.

Those who become members of Siasat Matri not only get access to thousands of profiles but also get services such as video matrimonial service, invite-only matrimonial conclave, etc.

These services are offered to ensure that the prospective brides and grooms find life partners as per their expectations.

So, what are you waiting for? Now, it’s your turn to board the journey that starts after Nikah. Register on siasat matri now (click here) and become a member (click here to know membership plans).

Please register for free & all services can be availed on mobile by downloading the Android application of ‘Siasat Matri’ from the Google Play store (Download Now) & the iOS App for Apple (Download Now).

Still, having queries? Feel free to contact the Siasat Matri team by dialing +919550494556 or +917207244144 or +917207524803.