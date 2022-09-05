Siasat Mizahia Mushaira: Deccani poetry of yore triggers laughter riot

Hyderabad: There is no way one can eliminate life’s challenges. But one can at least laugh away the blues temporarily. Hyderabadis did just that the other day. They took the humour route to bust the stress levels. The mizahia mushaira organised by Siasat Urdu Daily had the audience in splits. Hosted as part of the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and 200 years of Urdu journalism, the ‘tamseeli mushaira’ proved a huge success. One couldn’t think of a better way to while away the Sunday evening.

Hyderabad lived up to its reputation of being the humour capital of India. The mushaira evoked unprecedented response with people turning up in large number. Such was the rush that two floors at the Abid Ali Khan centenary hall at Siasat Urdu Daily building got full within no time. Many felt the programme should have been organised at a bigger venue so that everyone could have been accommodated.

Humour is universal. It transcends all borders of class and age. This was clearly evident with men and women of different age groups having a hearty time. The programme got off to a rollicking start after a brief introduction of the poets and reference to The Siasat entering into 75th year of publication. Siasat Editor, Zahid Ali Khan and Managing Editor, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, were present on the occasion.

For a change the audience were transported back into time as they were treated to the Deccani poetry of well-known poets like Sulaiman Khateeb, Mohd Himayatullah, Ghouse Khamakha, Gilli Nalgondavi and others. Their verses were recited in their own style by present day humour poets. They even adhered to their costume and mannerism. Munawwar Ali Mukhtasar, who compeered the mushaira, kept the audience in good humour with his witty and tongue-in-cheek remarks.

Presenting the shayeri of Azmath Bhilawan, he said:

Aaj bhi kis qadr suhani hai meri shaadi ki sherwani

Phutta gangal kaise bechun main, pehli shaadi ki ye hai nishani

Lateefuddin Lateef mesmerised everyone with Sulaiman Khateeb’s poem containing a generous dose of English words. Khateeb describes the outpourings of a London returned son at his father’s grave thus:

Lovely father maze mein sota hai

Um to dunya mein bore hota hai

Apne dil mein tumara izzat hai

Jitta milta hai um ko juvve mein

Naam le ko tumara peeta hai

Saunli Begum evoked lot of laughter when she recited the naughty verses of Fareed Anjum. In her typical style she narrated the travails of a college going girl when she boards the bus:

Bus mein chadhtech mere picche pad gaya mathimila

Halu halu chumtiyan lene laga mathimila

Shabban Khan also drew huge applause when he took the mike and recited the poetry of Gilli Nalgondavi. The poem titled – Minister ki maut par chamchon ka matam – goes like this:

Bawa re, data re

Kaan ku jata re

Most of the poems recited sounded crude and unpolished in their wordings but for those familiar with the Deccani shayeri they have different effect altogether. Sample this rib-tickling brand of Pagal Adilabadi’s shayeri recited by humour poet, Waheed Pasha Quadri. The nazm titled Nakam aashiq ki bad-du’a goes like this:

Aashiq ki duayein leti ja

Ja tujh ko pati kangal mile

Khichdi ko hamesha tarse tu

Aur tujh ko chane ki daal mile

The shayeri of Himayatullah, the Qutb Minar of Deccani humour, received huge applause when Moin Amar Bumboo recited his poem Aankkhon Ka Atiya (eye donation):

Mere ankhyan tho de rouN pan ki meri baat mat bhulo

Mere ankhyan tume jis ko lagye usku ye bolo

Secunderabad jako roz meri jaan ku dekho

Mere aankhon se dekho pan ki apne dil se mat dekho

The mushaira, which lasted for nearly three hours, was a roaring success with people going back with a smile on their faces.