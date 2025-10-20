Siasat, MS Academy felicitate students for securing MBBS admissions

Hyderabad: A total of 862 Muslim students have secured Category-A free MBBS admissions in 62 medical colleges across Telangana this year. To celebrate their success, Siasat Daily and MS Education Academy jointly organised the annual Medico Awards ceremony at the Siasat auditorium on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mazhar Hussain, Managing Director of MS Education Academy, said, “The medical profession is one of the most respected fields. Students who choose this path should do so with a spirit of service and humanity.”

He noted that the NEET 2025 cut-off of 395 marks helped increase the number of Muslim students qualifying for MBBS admissions. “Our aim is to encourage every talented student to pursue medicine without financial barriers,” he added.

Ghouseuddin, Director of MS Education Academy, Malakpet, said, “A doctor’s job is not just to treat patients but also to spread happiness. In today’s age of artificial intelligence, emotional intelligence and kindness are equally important.”

Sadiq Ali, Director of MS Academy, Mehdipatnam, remarked that the medical profession has no retirement. “The older a doctor gets, the more experienced and valuable he becomes,” he said. He also pointed out that while MBBS admissions in Telangana are comparatively easier, “in states like Kerala, the cut-off marks are much higher.”

Dr. Syed Nadeem, MD, guided the students on the importance of pursuing postgraduate medical studies (MD) after MBBS, while Career Counsellor and Convenor M.A. Hameed provided insights into NEET counselling and trends. He described the rising number of Muslim students in MBBS courses as “a positive and encouraging sign.”

The programme began with Qur’an recitation by Hafiz Samama Anzar and Hafiz Zaheer, followed by a vote of thanks by Moinuddin.

Over 200 male students were presented with Medico Awards in the morning session, while more than 400 female students from various districts attended the afternoon session that continued till evening.