Siasat, My Village School to organize seminar for VIII, IX, X students

Hyderabad: Siasat Daily and My Village School, an NGO are going to organize a seminar titled ‘Digital Education’ for class VIII, IX and X students.

The seminar will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023 from 4 pm to 6 pm. It will be conducted at Jigar Hall, Siasat premises opposite Rama Krishna theatre, Abids, Hyderabad.

The seminar will be presided by Managing Editor of Siasat Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and Srinivas Reddy.

Who is My Village School

My Village School is an NGO that aims to bring digital and quality education to the underprivileged students, studying in government schools in urban and rural areas.

During the pandemic, My Village School, along with a team of 120 experts in Hyderabad worked tirelessly, analysing the high school syllabus for maths, social studies and sciences. The fruit of their labour was a set of QR-coded concept books that aimed to present complex topics comprehensively. These concept books have QR codes which when scanned with a smartphone, will lead one to a cloud-based platform where one will be able to access digital content, such as animations, images and animated 2D and 3D videos that cover all the topics in the syllabus.

While there are many digital learning platforms in India, none is as economical as My Village School’s QR-coded concept books. They are sold as a set of 4 books, where each set costs a total of Rs 500. Each book is dedicated to one subject. The subjects are Mathematics, Biology, Physical Science and Social Science.

My Village School has distributed more than 25,000 sets (1 lakh books) among 10th Class students within a short span of 4 months (November 2022 to February 2023). In the upcoming academic year, there is a plan of distributing 5,00,000 sets of books across both the Telugu states and aim to further expand to Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and Delhi too, eventually, making it a nationwide program.

My Village School generated 1000 hours of content

My Village School has thus far generated 1000 hours of content and intends to create 10,000 hours worth of content for other states in India. This is their first step towards nationwide revolutionization of digital education and online learning, by deploying state-of-the-art digital learning infrastructure.

My Village School was born out of a dream to bridge the gap between urban and rural digital education. To support this noble cause of quality education for all, successful and well-to-do individuals of the society can support and uplift the weaker sections of the society by covering the printing costs of Rs. 500 and donating the books to the much deserving students of rural schools. Quality education is every individual’s right and should never be dependent on one’s social or economic background.