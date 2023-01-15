Siasat offers free online classes for Telangana SSC mathematics

Hyderabad: Ahead of Telangana SSC examinations which are scheduled to begin on April 3, Siasat started free online classes for mathematics.

With an aim to complete the entire syllabus by March 31, the first video of the chapter ‘Coordinate Geometry’ was released on Saturday.

The initiative will not only help SSC candidates clear the SSC examination but also help them score high marks in the examination.

Telangana SSC examination timetable

Recently, the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education on Thursday released the SSC examination timetable. It was released after education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the Controller of Examinations to announce the exam schedule with complete details following the state government’s decision to conduct the examinations from April 3.

As per the timetable, the examination will begin on April 3 and the social studies exam will be held on April 11.

The science exam that will be conducted on April 10 is divided into two parts i.e., Physical Science and Biological Science.

Also Read Telangana SSC exam timetable released

The timing of the examinations will be 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Objective paper i.e., part-B need to be answered in the last 30 minutes of the examination.

The examinations will be conducted with a 100 percent syllabus. Officials have been asked to release model papers for the benefit of students. Officials have also been instructed to make all the necessary arrangements for the exams.