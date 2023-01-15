Siasat offers free online classes for Telangana SSC mathematics

Hyderabad: Ahead of Telangana SSC examinations which are scheduled to begin on April 3, Siasat started free online classes for mathematics.
With an aim to complete the entire syllabus by March 31, the first video of the chapter ‘Coordinate Geometry’ was released on Saturday.
The initiative will not only help SSC candidates clear the SSC examination but also help them score high marks in the examination.
Telangana SSC examination timetable
Recently, the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education on Thursday released the SSC examination timetable. It was released after education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the Controller of Examinations to announce the exam schedule with complete details following the state government’s decision to conduct the examinations from April 3.
As per the timetable, the examination will begin on April 3 and the social studies exam will be held on April 11.
The science exam that will be conducted on April 10 is divided into two parts i.e., Physical Science and Biological Science.
The timing of the examinations will be 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Objective paper i.e., part-B need to be answered in the last 30 minutes of the examination.
The examinations will be conducted with a 100 percent syllabus. Officials have been asked to release model papers for the benefit of students. Officials have also been instructed to make all the necessary arrangements for the exams.
|Subject
|Date (Timings)
|First language
|April 3 (9:30 am to 12: 30 pm)
|Second language
|April 4 (9:30 am to 12: 50 pm)
|Third language
|April 6 (9:30 am to 12: 30 pm)
|Mathematics
|April 8 (9:30 am to 12: 30 pm)
|Physical science
|April 10 (9:30 am to 12: 50 pm)
|Biological science
|April 10 (9:30 am to 12: 50 pm)
|Social studies
|April 11 (9:30 am to 12: 30 pm)
|OSSC main language paper I (Sanskrit and Arabic)
|April 12 (9:30 am to 12: 30 pm)
|SSC vocational course (Theory)
|April 12 (9:30 am to 11: 30 am)
|OSSC main language paper II (Sanskrit and Arabic)
|April 13 (9:30 am to 12: 30 pm)