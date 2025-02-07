Siasat offers US IT recruitment training with job assurance in Hyderabad

After the training, candidates will become eligible for the US IT recruiter role.

Published: 7th February 2025 10:27 am IST
Hyderabad: Siasat is going to organize a demo of US IT recruitment training along with job assurance at 7 PM on Saturday, February 8.

As there are huge vacancies in Hyderabad, job seekers who have completed intermediate, graduation, or post-graduation can attend the demo at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, Siasat premises, Abids, opposite Rama Krishna Theatre.

After the training, candidates will become eligible for the US IT recruiter role. Once selected, the candidates need to work either in the day or night shift. They will receive a transportation allowance too.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

For further details, candidates can dial 9393876978 or 9652813994.

