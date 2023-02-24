Siasat sends ‘snowshoes’ worth Rs 17 lakhs to Turkiye earthquake victims

Hyderabad: Turkey earthquake victims are being constantly receiving aid from generous Hyderabadis. A collection of snowshoes made of pure leather was provided by a benevolent person at the request of Siasat, according to the weather and conditions of Turkiye.

On the instructions of the News Editor, Siasat, Amer Ali Khan, Siasat representative and Operational Head of Siasat TV Zahed Farooqui and Faheem Ansari handed over 43 boxes containing snowshoes worth 17 lakhs to the Turkish Consulate warehouse.

Last week, Consul General H.E. Orhan Yalman Okan in conversation with Amer Ali Khan appreciated the efforts and cooperation of Hyderabadis. Due to lack of storage space, the Turkish Consulate has acquired a warehouse near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for the storage of relief material.

The Siasat team has delivered the items at the warehouse. Snowshoes will be helpful for the victims in the cold weather of Turkey. The Consulate intends to send and distribute these shoes at the earliest.

Earlier, Amer Ali Khan handed over a cheque of financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakh to the Consul General last week. Snowshoes for Turkey were provided by a generous person. The snowshoes handed over are worth 17 lakhs which will reach Turkey soon. Turkish Consul General thanked Siasat on this occasion.