Siasat to honour intermediate rank holders with cash prizes: Amer Ali Khan

Hyderabad: The Siasat Daily has announced the Siasat Excellence Awards for meritorious Intermediate students in Telangana, recognizing the importance of education in shaping individuals and driving national progress,

The announcement was made by Amer Ali Khan, News Editor of The Siasat Daily and Member of the Telangana Legislative Council (MLC), following the declaration of the Intermediate results. He congratulated the successful students and praised the consistent performance of girls, who once again outshone boys in the annual results.

“Education is what truly makes us human. A community that leads in knowledge and its application will always be at the forefront of global progress. Economic development is directly linked to educational advancement,” Amer Ali Khan stated.

As part of the initiative, Siasat will award cash prizes to the top-performing students in various streams, including MPC, BPC, MEC, CEC, HEC, and other Intermediate vocational courses based on cut-off basis:

Rs.5,000 for 1st rank holders in each stream

Rs.3,000 for 2nd rank holders

Rs.2,000 for 3rd rank holders

Rs.1,000 for students ranked 4th to 10th

Medals and certificates will be provided to all the applicants (Above 90 percent marks)

All the awards are subject to cut-off marks between applicants. Students scoring above 90% marks are eligible to apply for the awards by registering at the Siasat Hub, located at The Siasat Daily office. They can also register online (click here) or scan the following QR code.

Amer Ali Khan highlighted the critical role of both parents and teachers in the academic success of students. “While parents provide guidance and motivation, teachers play an extraordinary and unforgettable role in shaping the future of our children,” he said.

The Siasat Excellence Awards are part of the newspaper’s ongoing commitment to promoting education and empowering youth, especially from underrepresented communities.