Siasat to offer free demo of AI prompt engineering on May 13

The course will help both students of intermediate to PG.

Updated: 13th May 2025 10:43 am IST
Hyderabad: Siasat Daily’s Mahboob Hussain Jigar Career Guidance Centre is going to start the AI prompt engineering course on May 13, 2025. The centre is going to provide free demo and first class today, Tuesday.

The course will help both students of intermediate to PG. It will help them in starting careers in AI (Artificial intelligence) and become a part of the IT revolution.

Today, free demo will be provided by industry expert. It will begin at 7 pm.

For more details, candidates can contact 9393876978.

