The Siasat Daily, Continental Hospitals to organise free health camp

Hyderabad: The Siasat Daily, in collaboration with Continental Hospitals, is going to organise a free health camp on Sunday, October 8, from 10 am to 4 pm at the premises of The Siasat Daily, located in Abids, Hyderabad.

This health camp will provide an opportunity for people to consult with specialist doctors and receive medical advice and prescriptions.

The camp will be staffed by cardiologists, pulmonologists, gynaecologists, oncologists, diabetologists, and other experts who will diagnose and provide guidance on various health issues.

The event will feature leading doctors from Hyderabad and Secunderabad who are associated with Continental Hospital. Patients will have the opportunity to discuss their health concerns and receive professional medical advice.

The health camp will also offer various medical tests, including blood pressure, diabetes, heart, lung tests and 2D-ECHO. It aims to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the community and raise awareness about various health conditions.

For more information and details about the camp, interested individuals can contact the organizers at 7337320341. Don’t miss this opportunity to access expert medical consultations and tests at no cost.

