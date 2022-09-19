Siasat to organize seminar on ‘Medical Coding’ on Sunday

Hyderabad: Siasat is going to organize a seminar on the career opportunities in ‘medical coding’ on Sunday, September 25 at 2:30 pm.

The seminar will be held at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, Siasat office premises, Abids.

What is Medical Coding?

Medical coding is the conversion of healthcare diagnoses, procedures, medical services, and equipment into universal medical alphanumeric codes. The diagnoses and procedure codes are taken from medical record documentation, such as transcription of physician’s notes, laboratory and radiologic results, etc.

Medical coders help ensure the codes are applied correctly during the medical billing process, which includes abstracting the information from documentation, assigning the appropriate codes, and creating a claim to be paid by insurance carriers.

Why are Certified Medical Coders in Huge Demand?

A patient’s diagnosis, test results, and treatment must be documented, not only for reimbursement but to guarantee high quality care in future visits.

A patient’s personal health information follows them through subsequent complaints and treatments, and they must be easily understood. This is especially important considering the hundreds of millions of visits, procedures, and hospitalizations annually in the United States.

The challenge, however, is that there are thousands of conditions, diseases, injuries, and causes of death. There are also thousands of services performed by providers and an equal number of injectable drugs and supplies to be tracked. Medical coding classifies these for easier reporting and tracking. And in healthcare, there are multiple descriptions, acronyms, names, and eponyms for each disease, procedure, and tool.

Medical coding standardizes the language and presentation of all these elements so they can be more easily understood, tracked, and modified.

This common language, mandated by the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), allows hospitals, providers, and payers to communicate easily and consistently. Nearly all private health information is kept digitally and rests on the codes being assigned by trained and certified Medical coders.

Scope in Medical Coding and Opportunities in US Healthcare RCM

Medical coding is an excellent career option. Post Covid, there has been a huge increase in Investment on Healthcare Infrastructure. The US healthcare Industry is growing at CAGR of 15% creating immense opportunities to grow not just in Medical coding but also in Other areas of Revenue Cycle Management.

Eligibility Criteria?

Any individual with a bachelor’s degree and requisite analytical ability can be a medical coder. The determination to succeed with the desire to learn is what you need to acquire the knowledge necessary to be a professional Medical Coder.

