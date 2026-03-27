Siasat’s ‘Check Your SIR’ initiative sees massive public response in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a powerful step toward community empowerment, the “Check Your SIR” initiative launched at the Siasat Office has been receiving an overwhelming response from citizens across the city.

The initiative, introduced under the guidance of Amer Ali Khan, aims to assist people in verifying their details in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter list. So far, over 6,675 beneficiaries have successfully completed their SIR verification through this program, showing the growing awareness among the public.

In a powerful step toward community empowerment, the “Check Your SIR” initiative launched at the Siasat Office has been receiving an overwhelming response from citizens across the city.



The initiative, introduced under the guidance of Amer Ali Khan, aims to assist people in… pic.twitter.com/GgSFbQaQqX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 27, 2026

The free helpdesk has been set up at the Siasat Daily office in Hyderabad, where citizens can search for their names or their relatives’ names in the 2002 SIR voter list. The team is also providing printed copies free of cost, making the process easy and accessible for everyone.

The helpdesk is open from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday to Saturday, allowing people to visit at their convenience.

Speaking about the initiative, Amer Ali Khan has taken active steps to educate people about the importance of SIR and why verifying voter records is necessary. He highlighted concerns over reports of lakhs of voters, including around 13 lakh alleged Bengali voters, being deleted, stressing the need for citizens to stay alert and ensure their names are correctly listed.

SIR experts has also been guiding citizens by clearly explaining the verification process and helping them understand what documents or steps may be required. A dedicated helpdesk for queries and support has been set up to answer people’s questions and provide complete assistance.

This initiative continues to make a real difference by reaching those who need it the most, especially people who are unaware of the SIR process or do not have access to proper guidance.

Citizens are encouraged to visit, benefit from the free service, and spread awareness so that more people can secure their voter rights.