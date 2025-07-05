Siasat’s Nayeem Wajahat joins Telangana media advisory panel

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th July 2025 5:48 pm IST
Journalist Mohammed Nayeem Wajahat
Senior journalist of The Siasat Daily Mohammed Nayeem Wajahat

Hyderabad: Senior correspondent of The Siasat Daily, Mohammed Nayeem Wajahat, has been appointed as a member of a Media Advisory Committee (MAC) constituted by the Telangana Legislature for 2025–2027.

The 15-member Media Advisory Committee comprises senior journalists from leading print, television, and digital outlets.

The committee was approved jointly by the chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council and the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. The official notification was issued by secretary to the state legislature, Dr V Narasimha Charyulu, on July 4.

The committee’s role will include advising the Legislature on media engagement and improving the dissemination of legislative information to the public. The Information and Public Relations department has been directed to give wide publicity to the committee’s formation.

Media Advisory Committee members:

The committee will be chaired by the political editor of The New Indian Express, and co-chaired by senior reporter of N TV, Poloju Paripurna Chary. Here are its memebrs:

  • Aitharaju Ranga Rao – chief reporter, Eenadu
  • Bodlapati Purnachandra Rao – deputy chief reporter, Andhra Jyothi
  • Lakkadi Venkat Ram Reddy – special correspondent, Deccan Chronicle
  • Polampally Anjaneyulu – deputy chief reporter, Sakshi Daily
  • MPavan Kumar – input editor, Big TV
  • Bheemanapalli Ashok – senior correspondent, TV9
  • Burra Anjaneyulu Goud – chief reporter, Velugu Telugu Daily
  • Sureka Abburi – special correspondent, India TV
  • Mohammed Nayeem Wajahat – senior correspondent, The Siasat Daily
  • B Basava Punnaiah – special correspondent, Navatelangana
  • Pramod Kumar Chaturvedi – bureau chief, ANI
  • Sunchu Ashok – senior journalist, Vijayakranthi
  • BHMK Gandhi – chief photographer, Deccan Chronicle

Besides being an accomplished senior journalist, Mohammed Nayeem Wajahat is also the vice president of the Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ).

He is the only representative from the Urdu media on the panel, a nomination warmly welcomed by the Urdu press community.

