Siasat’s Nayeem Wajahat joins Telangana media advisory panel

Hyderabad: Senior correspondent of The Siasat Daily, Mohammed Nayeem Wajahat, has been appointed as a member of a Media Advisory Committee (MAC) constituted by the Telangana Legislature for 2025–2027.

The 15-member Media Advisory Committee comprises senior journalists from leading print, television, and digital outlets.

The committee was approved jointly by the chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council and the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. The official notification was issued by secretary to the state legislature, Dr V Narasimha Charyulu, on July 4.

The committee’s role will include advising the Legislature on media engagement and improving the dissemination of legislative information to the public. The Information and Public Relations department has been directed to give wide publicity to the committee’s formation.

Media Advisory Committee members:

The committee will be chaired by the political editor of The New Indian Express, and co-chaired by senior reporter of N TV, Poloju Paripurna Chary. Here are its memebrs:

Aitharaju Ranga Rao – chief reporter, Eenadu

Bodlapati Purnachandra Rao – deputy chief reporter, Andhra Jyothi

Lakkadi Venkat Ram Reddy – special correspondent, Deccan Chronicle

Polampally Anjaneyulu – deputy chief reporter, Sakshi Daily

MPavan Kumar – input editor, Big TV

Bheemanapalli Ashok – senior correspondent, TV9

Burra Anjaneyulu Goud – chief reporter, Velugu Telugu Daily

Sureka Abburi – special correspondent, India TV

Mohammed Nayeem Wajahat – senior correspondent, The Siasat Daily

B Basava Punnaiah – special correspondent, Navatelangana

Pramod Kumar Chaturvedi – bureau chief, ANI

Sunchu Ashok – senior journalist, Vijayakranthi

BHMK Gandhi – chief photographer, Deccan Chronicle

Besides being an accomplished senior journalist, Mohammed Nayeem Wajahat is also the vice president of the Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ).

He is the only representative from the Urdu media on the panel, a nomination warmly welcomed by the Urdu press community.