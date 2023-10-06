Sibal slams PM Modi over his ‘Congress cares more about vote bank’ remark

But the Congress cares more about its vote bank than Rajasthan's well-being, Modi had said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th October 2023 11:43 am IST
Go to Jantar Mantar, listen to wrestler's 'mann ki baat': Kapil Sibal to Modi
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that the Congress is worried about vote bank not law and order in Rajasthan, asking whether the BJP pitching Modi as the first OBC PM not vote bank politics.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Sibal’s jibe came a day after Modi, while addressing a rally in Jodhpur, said when law and order is in such a state, there is no investment and trade suffers.

But the Congress cares more about its vote bank than Rajasthan’s well-being, Modi had said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Country ruled by party trying to rewrite Constitution: Congress

In a post in X, Sibal said, “Modiji: Congress worried about vote bank, not law and order situation. Modiji: Where is the law? Where is the order? ED & CBI is the law? Manipur is the order?”

“BJP: Modi is the first OBC prime minister, not vote bank politics?” the former Union minister said.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party’s support.

He has floated a non-electoral platform ‘Insaaf’ aimed at fighting injustice.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th October 2023 11:43 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button