Sid-Kiara’s Mumbai reception: When, where, guest list and more

Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani may have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, but they have made sure to invite the members from the film fraternity at their upcoming post-wedding function in Mumbai.

Yes, you read it right. The newlyweds, who headed to the groom’s residence in Delhi after their lavish wedding at Suryagarh Palace, will throw a grand reception for their “filmy family”.

Sidharth and Kiara will travel to Mumbai on Saturday for the second reception that would see the presence of Bollywood celebrities. The couple hosted their first reception for the groom’s family at The Leela Palace, Delhi on February 9.

The duo’s second reception is set to take place at Mumbai’s St. Regis Hotel on February 12. The extravagant post-wedding function will kick off from 8:30 pm onwards.

Interestingly, the invitation card of the function has been leaked online. The card features Sidharth and Kiara’s smiling picture from their wedding. It mentions the details such as date, time and venue.

It’s going to be a grand affair, as many Bollywood stars and industrialists are expected to attend the reception. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh among others are likely to mark their presence at the function.

Sidharth and Kiara dated for a couple of years, before tying the knot. However, they always remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

The two apparently fell in love during the shoot of their film ‘Shershaah’, which was released in 2021.