Siddaramaiah challenges BJP chief Nadda on attacks on media

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th September 2023 9:50 pm IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (ANI PHOTO)

Bengaluru: Amid the spat between the BJP and INDIA bloc over the latter deciding to boycott some media anchors, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday challenged BJP President J.P. Nadda with earlier instances of attacks on media.

Taking to the social media, he said: “Mr J.P. Nadda, we will give you the data on the actual attack on the media. You may have forgotten this, but INDIA still remembers it.”

“Journalists who were arrested for reporting the truth: Siddique Kappan; Mohammed Zubair; Ajit Ojha; Jaspal Singh; Sajad Gul; Kishorechandra Wangkhen and Prashant Kanojia”.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Nadda targets Sonia, Rahul over Sanatan Dharma row

Siddaramaiah further stated that the journalists who were killed for speaking the truth include Rakesh Singh, Shubham Mani Tripathi, G. Moses, Parag Bhuyan, and Gauri Lankesh.

He mentioned the Press Freedom Index and India’s falling rank. “2015: 136th position, 2019: 140th position, 2022: 150th position and 2023: 161st position. What does BJP have to say about this?” he challenged.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th September 2023 9:50 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button