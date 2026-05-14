Siddaramaiah says hijab decision based on constitutional values

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday strongly defended the state government’s decision to permit hijabs in schools and colleges as part of a revised dress code policy, stating that the move was in line with the constitutional principle of “Sarva Dharma Samabhava” (equal respect for all religions).

In a detailed media statement issued amid criticism from opposition parties, Siddaramaiah said the revised dress code was not intended to appease or hurt any particular community, but rather to respect the traditions and customs of all religions and castes.

“The revised dress code has been implemented in accordance with the constitutional principle of equal respect for all religions. It is neither meant to appease anyone nor to offend anyone. Those who are trying to divide society on the basis of caste and religion are naturally upset by this decision. They should first introspect,” he said.

The Chief Minister accused BJP leaders of ignoring major national issues like the cancellation of the NEET examination while focusing only on the hijab debate.

“Today, the entire country is discussing the cancellation of the NEET examination due to question paper leaks, which has shattered the future of lakhs of innocent students. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders are silent. Isn’t this a betrayal of the 22 lakh students affected by the NEET irregularities?” he questioned.

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Siddaramaiah said BJP leaders in Karnataka had staged protests even over minor lapses in CET examinations conducted by the state government, but were now silent despite over one lakh Karnataka students being affected by the NEET controversy.

“When sacred threads were allegedly removed at a few places or when Muslim students wore hijabs in a few schools in Udupi, BJP leaders attempted to spread communal hatred across Karnataka. But now they cannot see the tears of students suffering because of the NEET cancellation,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister further pointed out that the revised dress code in Karnataka was similar to the dress code followed in Kendriya Vidyalayas run by the Central government.

“If allowing hijabs is appeasement of Muslims, then is allowing sacred threads or turbans also appeasement of other religions?” he asked.

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Siddaramaiah also reiterated the Congress government’s opposition to the NEET system, arguing that it had disadvantaged poor and rural students while weakening the rights of states in education.

“Our governments successfully conducted CET examinations safely for decades. But the BJP-led Centre is unable to conduct even a single NEET examination properly. This is proof of administrative failure,” he said.

Holding Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly responsible for the NEET controversy, Siddaramaiah demanded that the Prime Minister apologise to students and immediately remove Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Cabinet.

The Chief Minister concluded by stating that educational institutions should promote equality, scientific thinking, fraternity and secular values while ensuring that no student is denied education because of limited faith-based practices that do not disturb public order or institutional discipline.