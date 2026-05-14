Karnataka ministers defend hijab permission order, target BJP over opposition

Bengaluru: Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday, May 14, defended the state government’s decision to allow hijabs in schools and colleges, stating that the move was made in the interest of children and education, and urged people not to mix religion with academics.

Responding to criticism over the government’s order permitting hijabs in educational institutions, the minister questioned why the debate was focused only on hijabs. “Why do people speak only about hijabs? Don’t you see sacred threads too? Why is the discussion always centred on hijabs?” he asked.

Bangarappa accused those opposing the order of ignoring larger issues affecting students, particularly problems related to the NEET examination. He alleged that nearly 1.5 lakh students had suffered because of irregularities and questioned Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue.

“Those who oppose this order should first look at the problems caused by NEET. Around 25 lakh students across the country were affected. Why did the Union Education Minister avoid answering questions? Those trapped in controversies in Rajasthan and Gujarat belong to the BJP itself,” he said.

The minister further stated that similar provisions already exist in central universities and in states such as Maharashtra, adding that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced comparable laws and policies in certain institutions.

Bangarappa alleged that the BJP was uncomfortable with the growing success rate of students from SC, ST, OBC and minority communities. “More students from marginalised sections are passing examinations, and that is causing frustration among BJP leaders,” he charged.

Taking a swipe at former BJP ministers, including B C Nagesh, S Suresh Kumar and Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Bangarappa alleged that the previous government had created unnecessary controversy around the issue.

He also appealed to protest groups not to disrupt students’ education. “Do not spread hatred in the name of children’s education. If needed, consider it as opposition to Modi, but do not target students. The previous government’s order will be withdrawn, while the legal battle will be handled by the Law Department,” he added.

Also Read Karnataka govt withdraws 2022 hijab ban order

Hijab was never controversial before BJP’s restrictions: Satish Jarkiholi

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi also defended the government’s move, asserting that the hijab issue was never controversial before the BJP imposed restrictions.

“There was no controversy earlier. The BJP created the ban, and we have now removed it. This is not about one religion alone; similar decisions have been taken concerning practices of other communities as well. We have only corrected a minor confusion,” Jarkiholi said.

He accused BJP leaders of trying to keep the controversy alive for political reasons over the next two years and warned people to remain cautious about the party’s intentions.

“Our party had promised this during the elections, and now we have fulfilled that promise. What is wrong in implementing what we assured people? This decision was not made only for minorities in Davanagere; it is part of fulfilling our commitment,” he said while justifying the government’s stand.