Siddaramaiah elated over decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Ex-Bihar CM

The Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Tuesday that Thakur will be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th January 2024 3:54 pm IST
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday welcomed the decision to confer the country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna on late socialist leader Karpoori Thakur and said he was considered as the “Devaraj Urs of Bihar”.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Siddaramaiah said Karpoori was a strong advocate of social justice.

“It gives me immense pleasure to note that Bharat Ratna award would be conferred on the strong advocate of social justice. Karpoori Thakur, who created reservations for backward castes in Bihar on the model of Karnataka in the seventies, is described as the “Devaraj Urs of Bihar,” he said in a post in Kannada.

MS Education Academy

“Karpoori Thakur, who belongs to the backward Savita community, has been the chief minister of the caste-ridden state of Bihar twice, a testament to his popularity. He is most deserving of the Bharat Ranta award. My respectful obeisance to him,” he added.

Also Read
Rs 1500 per quintal to coconut growers in addition to MSP by Centre: Siddaramaiah

Thakur was born in 1924 in one of the most backward sections of society- the Nai Samaj (barber community). He was a leader whose political journey was marked by his unwavering commitment to the marginalised sections of society.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Tuesday that Thakur will be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously. Thakur, popularly known as ‘jannayak’, served as chief minister from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th January 2024 3:54 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button