Siddaramaiah expresses concern over human-wild animal conflicts in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed concern over the increasing number of human- wild animal conflicts in the state.

Speaking at a meeting on Tuesday regarding human-wild animal conflict which was also attended by the Forest Minister and senior officers of the department, the Chief Minister expressed his concern over the death of 11 people in 15 days due to elephant attacks.

He instructed forest officials to adopt scientific measures to control the animals from entering the villages.

He also told them to maintain a strict vigilance, so that such incidents do not recur.

He directed them to identify and clear huge encroachments of forest land.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the death of sharpshooter Venkatesh, who was hired to tranquilise an elephant, the CM sought to know if precautionary measures were taken to treat the injured elephant.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said that this year, Rs 100 crore has been allocated to build a fence to prevent elephants from entering human habitats.