Siddaramaiah releases docus to ‘prove’ no role in MUDA scam case

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday released some documents to show that he had no role in the MUDA land scam and also said that his political career was an open book.

Addressing a press conference in Vidhana Soudha, CM Siddaramaiah said, “The property in question was not allotted to Dalit family by the government. The family had purchased the land in an auction by the government and hence the provision of Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act won’t apply in this case. The opposition is trying to unnecessarily make allegations in this regard.”

“It has been 40 years since I became a minister. To this day, there is not even a small black mark against me. My political life is an open book. The BJP and JD(S) are desperate. After we won 135 seats in the Assembly election, they have been making politically motivated statements. They are trying to tarnish the character of the Chief Minister. It is difficult for them to tolerate me being the Chief Minister for the second time,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“The opposition did not make a noise about the problems of the state’s people in the House. The ruling party legislators raised and discussed the problems of the people. From all this, it is clear that the opposition parties had no people-oriented intentions besides misusing the session to tarnish the character of the Chief Minister,” he said.

“The BJP and JD(S), who have lost the trust of the people, could not win more seats or votes in the Lok Sabha elections than the last time. We have gained 13 per cent more votes in this election compared to the last Lok Sabha election. Frustrated by this, they have again taken the wrong path to regain the trust of the people,” he stated.