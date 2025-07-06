Siddaramaiah’s name proposed as member of Congress’ OBC advisory panel

Bengaluru: The OBC Department of the Congress has proposed appointing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as one of the members of its Advisory Council, sparking a debate once again on the CM change in Karnataka.

Though Siddaramaiah said it had nothing to do with his shifting to national politics, the opposition BJP said that the Congress top leadership’s move is seen as a signal that the CM may vacate the post.

There has been speculation within political circles, especially among the ruling Congress, for some time now about a possible change in the chief minister later this year, citing a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

A letter written by Anil Jaihind, who heads the All India Congress Committee (OBC Dept), proposed the names of 24 people in the panel and sought the approval of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“I am proposing the names for Advisory Council for the OBC Department AICC for your kind consideration and approval please,” Jaihind said in a letter dated June 9, which was made public only on Sunday.

Besides Siddaramaiah, other names proposed for the council include Congress MLC B K Hariprasad, former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Veerappa Moily.

Congress leaders claimed that Siddaramaiah would head the advisory panel.

Reacting to the development, Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he had no prior information about the move and came to know through media reports.

“I don’t know about it. I too read it in the newspapers. You (media) have reported it. I will speak to the high command,” the CM told reporters.

Siddaramaiah also mentioned that the Congress OBC president had requested him to host a meeting in Karnataka, which is scheduled for July 15.

When asked about whether he would accept the responsibility, he said, “Should I run away when the responsibility is given to me? I had not sought this role and had no clue about it. The party high command has announced it. I will speak to them.”

Clarifying further, he said the appointment had nothing to do with him shifting to national politics.

“I have no information. What is the post, first of all? Different newspapers have used different designations,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said, “Siddaramaiah will soon resign as the chief minister. AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala had recently visited Bengaluru and laid the groundwork for this. Proposing Siddaramaiah for the All India Backward Class Advisory Committee means he has been directed to resign and move to Delhi.”

Echoing the same, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “I think the intent is to induct Siddaramaiah into national politics and make him vacate the CM’s post. The development appears sudden.”

He added that a sitting chief minister would not have the time to handle such a role. “It looks like a signal to him that the two-and-a-half-year term is up and that he should vacate the chair,” he said in Hubballi.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the number of OBCs in the country is large and diverse.

“Vokkaligas and Lingayats are OBCs at the national level. The OBC Advisory Committee meeting is being held to bring backward communities to the forefront,” he told reporters at Bizzahalli in Kanakapura Taluk.

Responding to the BJP’s criticism that the proposal was a step towards pushing Siddaramaiah into national politics, Shivakumar said, “The party has various wings for minorities, Scheduled Castes, and others. Jains and Sikhs are also included among minorities. If BJP is not criticising these, then they should be content. Criticisms fade, work remains.”

Since the Congress is in power in Karnataka, he had suggested holding the advisory committee meeting at the KPCC office, which was accordingly organised. “More than 40 leaders from across the country will attend,” he said.

Home Minister G Parameshwara dismissed suggestions that Siddaramaiah was moving to national politics.

“Just because Siddaramaiah’s name has been proposed for the Backward Classes Advisory Committee doesn’t mean he is shifting to national politics,” he said.

Parameshwara explained that the proposal was mainly because of his extensive experience and long-standing commitment to the welfare of backward communities.

“Since he is one of the most experienced leaders in this area, the responsibility was given to him,” he said.

He noted that several leaders from Karnataka had earlier held similar responsibilities at the national level.