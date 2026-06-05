Siddaramaiah’s solitary walk at Vidhana Soudha sparks debate

Bengaluru : A video showing former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah walking alone in the premises of Vidhana Soudha has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread discussion and political commentary online. The clip, which has been shared extensively across social media platforms, shows the veteran Congress leader walking through the corridors and open areas of Vidhana Soudha seemingly deep in thought, with his hands clasped behind his back.

The video has attracted attention because Siddaramaiah, one of Karnataka’s most influential political leaders, has traditionally been seen surrounded by supporters, legislators, party workers and well-wishers during his tenure in power. His solitary appearance in the video has prompted varied reactions from political observers and social media users alike.

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Many netizens have interpreted the visuals as a reflection of the changing dynamics of political life after a leader leaves office. Some users commented that it is common for politicians to find themselves isolated once they are no longer in positions of power, while others described the video as a reminder of the transient nature of political influence.

The clip has generated intense debate on platforms such as X, Facebook and Instagram. Critics of the former Chief Minister have used the video to suggest that political prominence often diminishes after the loss of power. Supporters, however, have strongly rejected such claims, arguing that Siddaramaiah continues to enjoy widespread public support and remains one of the most influential leaders in Karnataka politics.

Several supporters have posted comments stating that the former Chief Minister may have been physically alone in the video but continues to command the backing of millions of people across the state. They have described him as a mass leader whose political relevance extends beyond any official position.

While the circumstances surrounding the video remain unclear, the visuals have once again highlighted how political images and moments can quickly become subjects of public debate in the age of social media. The viral clip continues to attract reactions, with supporters and critics offering contrasting interpretations of what they saw as a simple walk through the corridors of power.