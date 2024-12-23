Siddharth Anand to direct Shah Rukh Khan’s next film King

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up again with director Siddharth Anand for an exciting action movie called King. Fans are thrilled as this marks their second collaboration after the blockbuster hit Pathaan. What makes this film even more special is that it features SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, in her first major role.

Who’s Making King?

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix, King promises to be a high-energy entertainer. The story is written by Sujoy Ghosh, known for hits like Kahaani, with additional writing by Siddharth Anand and his team. Abhishek Bachchan plays the main villain, while Suhana takes on a key role alongside her father.

King will be packed with thrilling action scenes filmed across stunning locations worldwide. The team has spent months scouting unique spots and designing next-level stunts with international experts. The movie’s scale will rival Pathaan, aiming to set a new standard in Indian action films.

When to Expect King

Filming is set to start in March 2025 and will take six to seven months. The movie is expected to hit theaters in 2026, giving fans plenty to look forward to.

Suhana Khan’s debut in King has created huge buzz. Fans can’t wait to see her share the screen with her father in what promises to be an emotional and action-packed story.

