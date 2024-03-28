Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari’s official announcement is here!

Mumbai: In a delightful turn of events, Bollywood actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have set the internet abuzz with their engagement announcement. The couple, who had been shrouded in speculation about their relationship status and wedding, finally put all rumours to rest.

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari’s Engagement

Here’s the moment we’d all been waiting for. On a sunny day in March 2024, Aditi took to Instagram, sharing a heartwarming photo. In the caption, she declared, “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.” Siddharth echoed her sentiments, posting the same photo with the words, “She said YES! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.”