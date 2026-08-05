Siddipet CA dies by suicide, searched YouTube before incident

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old chartered accountant from Siddipet allegedly died by suicide by inhaling helium gas in a hotel room. Police said he reportedly researched YouTube videos before the incident.

The deceased, Santosh Kumar, checked into a room at Haritha Hotel on August 1. When he did not open his room till Tuesday, the management alerted the Siddipet III Town Police.

Santosh’s body was lying on the ground along with a suicide note and a helium gas cylinder. He used a plastic bag to cover his face and inhale the gas, police said.

The note stated that the chartered accountant had lost a large sum of money through online betting to the point that his family had to seek financial help on multiple occasions. However, he was unable to overcome his addiction, which pushed him to suicide.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Santosh is survived by his pregnant wife.

Also Read Chartered Accountant dies by suicide in hotel in Hyderabad

Similar case

A similar case had emerged last year in June, where a 28-year-old chartered accountant ended his life in a hotel room in Hyderabad by inhaling helium gas.

In a purported suicide note, he wrote that he had been experiencing suicidal thoughts and regretted pursuing chartered accountancy, stating he had no interest in work or studies. He also clarified that his decision was not due to work pressure.