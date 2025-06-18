Chartered Accountant dies by suicide in hotel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old chartered accountant working with a private company here allegedly died by suicide, citing a lack of interest in work, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at a hotel on Tuesday night, where the deceased ended his life by inhaling helium gas, they said.

In a purported suicide note, he wrote that he had been experiencing suicidal thoughts and regretted pursuing chartered accountancy, stating he had no interest in work or studies.

He also clarified that his decision was not due to work pressure.

According to officials, the deceased had earlier left a government job.

The incident came to light after the hotel staff alerted the police.

A case of suicide was registered.