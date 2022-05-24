Sidharth, Kiara back together? Find out here

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s rumored couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Aadvani, who were hitting the headlines for their breakup, have reportedly come back together.

Yes, you read that right! According to fresh reports, the ‘Shershaah’ couple are back together after sharing an emotional phone call.

The couple was often spotted hanging out together, hinting at their relationship. Although, the couple never officially confirmed their relationship, rumors of their breakup had left fans heartbroken.

According to a report by Etimes, Sidharth Malhotra attended the screening of Kiara Advani’s recent film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 after they solved their differences during a very emotional phone call.

“It all happened when Kiara called up Sidharth to invite him for the screening of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ on May 19. They can’t stay without each other; they realised that it was a mistake and they’d been rather impulsive to say to each other that they’re closing the chapters on their love scene. The call was quite emotional. The rest, as they say, is history.” a source said to Etimes.

The rumored lovebirds were seen sharing a hug in a viral video. Sidharth Malhotra was also spotted escorting his alleged ladylove back to her car, which has left fans rejoicing for the couple.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to be seen in Mission Majnu and Karan Johar’s Yodha. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, has Jug Jug Jeeyo lined up for her next release.