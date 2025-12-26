Kiara Advani, Sidharth share Saraayah’s first Christmas moments

Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and dropped a lovely announcement post in pink on behalf of him and Kiara

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 26th December 2025 3:21 pm IST|   Updated: 26th December 2025 3:45 pm IST
Bollywood
Sidharth Anand and Kiara Advani

Mumbai: Star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gave a tender peek into their daughter Saraayah’s first Christmas, sharing an adorable glimpse of their little “Miss Claus” as the family marked the festive occasion together.

Kiara took to Instagram Stories to share a close-up picture of their baby Saraayah dressed in a red outfit with “My First Christmas” written in gold. The image offers a tender glimpse, revealing only the little one’s tiny hands and chin.

She wrote as the caption: “Merry Merry Christmas from my little Miss Claus.”

Kiara and Sidharth also shared a picture of their Christmas tree, adorned with red baubles bearing their names along with Saraayah’s name.

It was on July 16, Sidharth and Kiara officially announced the arrival of their baby girl, admitting that their “world” has “forever changed.”

The ‘Shershaah’ actor wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH (sic).”

Sidharth further dropped a heart, a folded hand, and an evil eye emoji as the caption.

Sidharth and Kiara announced their pregnancy back in February this year.

The joint post shared by the lovebirds included an adorable photo of their palms holding an adorably tiny knitted sock, along with the caption,“The greatest gift of our lives…Coming soon (sic)”.

It was on November 28, when they finally revealed the name of their little bundle of joy.

They wrote on Instagram: “From our prayers, to our arms (Folded hands emoji) our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra (Sparkles, folded hands, red heart and evil eye emojis) (sic).”

The couple got married in 2023 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, after starring together in the hit film Shershaah.

