Sidharth Malhotra’s mom cheers for Kiara as she turns showstopper at India Couture Week

New Delhi: The India Couture Week witnessed a heartwarming moment as Bollywood actor Kiara Advani walked the ramp as the showstopper for India Couture Week 2023.

While Sidharth Malhotra, the ‘Ek Villain’ heartthrob, was not present, his mother stole the spotlight, exuding pride and admiration for Kiara as she graced the runway on Tuesday.

Kiara, who looked resplendent in an enchanting ‘Barbie’ ensemble, not only captured the audience’s hearts but also won over Sidharth’s mom with her charm.

The ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ star took a brief pause on the ramp, making a delightful gesture by sending flying kisses to her mother-in-law, expressing her love and appreciation.

The endearing display of affection between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law was a sight to behold, showcasing their unconditional love and camaraderie.

As Kiara radiated confidence and elegance in her showstopper attire, Sidharth’s mom couldn’t help but cheer for her, showering her with immense support and pride.

The gala event celebrated not just the essence of couture and fashion but also the beautiful bond shared between Kiara and her mother-in-law. The special moment added an extra touch of warmth and affection to the already grand affair, leaving the audience in awe.

As the India Couture Week continues to enthrall fashion enthusiasts and Bollywood aficionados alike, this heartwarming episode will undoubtedly be etched in the memories of all those who witnessed the magical display of love and admiration between Kiara and her beloved mother-in-law.