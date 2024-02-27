Sidhu Moosewala’s parents set to welcome their 2nd child soon

Mumbai: Sidhu Moosewala, a Punjabi singer who was famous for his music and songwriting skills, still has a significant impact on the music world even though he died tragically in May 2022. Despite all the sadness surrounding this loss, there is some good news—the late artist’s parents will soon welcome another child into their family!

According to a latest report in Indian Express, family sources have confirmed that Charan Kaur, Sidhu Moosewala’s mother, is pregnant, and the family is eagerly awaiting the arrival of their newest member. Reportedly, they will be welcoming the baby in March. However, an official confirmation from Sidhu’s parents is awaited. Reports indicate that Moosewala’s mother is 58 years old, and his father is 60.

Sidhu was the only child of his parents.

Moosewala, who ran for election to the Punjab Assembly in 2022 as a member of Congress from Mansa but lost, was killed on May 29 of that year. He was shot dead while driving in his car on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village located in Mansa district.

Sidhu Moosewala entered the music business in 2017 when he dropped “G Wagon.” He became increasingly popular post that and received praise for albums such as “Legend,” “So High,” and “The Last Ride.”