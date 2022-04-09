Sidhu slams Punjab govt on law and order situation

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 9th April 2022 7:27 pm IST
Will fight for truth until last breath: Sidhu
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. (File pic)

Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab over deteriorating law and order situation by sharing a photo of a girl found dead with her hands and legs tied on a highway.

“(Bhagwant) Maan saab, today a young girl was found dead with her hands & legs tied on highway in Dhanaula & a man killed in Khem Karan,” Sidhu tweeted.

“No fear of law…. If such law and order situation continues, nobody will stay here. First ensure safety of 3 crore Punjabis who are here, before inviting foreigners.”

