Sigachi accident: Telangana HC questions delay in probe, seeks detailed reports

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has expressed serious concern over the slow progress of the investigation into the deadly explosion at Sigachi Industries Limited in Sangareddy district that claimed at least 46 lives.

The court has directed various government departments to submit detailed affidavits within three weeks outlining the accident’s facts, investigation status, safety lapses found, action taken, and compensation paid to victims’ families.

The division bench, led by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by retired scientist K Baburao, urging the court to order a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, ensure proper compensation, and hold those responsible accountable.

During the hearing, the Telangana HC highlighted the urgency of preventive action against future industrial disasters and questioned the absence of arrests despite an ongoing criminal investigation.

HC asks for compensation details

The bench sought clarity on the industrial and environmental laws applicable and details of compensation disbursed so far. It emphasised that the criminal probe must proceed independently of committee reports and cautioned the government not to treat the PIL as adversarial litigation but as an opportunity for systemic reforms.

The state government, in its counter affidavit, reported that a high-powered committee and an expert committee were formed immediately after the tragedy, but their final reports have not yet been received.

Preliminary investigations by the factories department indicated significant safety failures, including a lack of adequate fire safety systems and emergency preparedness in the production block where the explosion occurred.

Sigachi agreed to pay Rs 1 cr ex gratia to kin of deceased: Govt

According to government submissions, Sigachi Industries has agreed to pay Rs. 1 crore ex gratia to families of the deceased, including contributions from the state and central governments. Compensation of Rs. 25 lakh has been paid to 29 families, with others receiving payments subsequently.

The state had earlier provided interim relief of Rs. 1 lakh to families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to injured persons. Hospital expenses for the injured are reportedly being borne by the company.

In the aftermath, over 800 personnel, including those from disaster response and police departments, participated in rescue operations.

To date, 43 death certificates have been issued, with three more pending. A criminal case under culpable homicide charges has been registered against the company’s management, but as of now, no arrests have been made.

The court has posted the next hearing for the end of August, demanding accountability and a robust regulatory regime to prevent future tragedies.