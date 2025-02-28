Mumbai: The wait is almost over! In just a month, fans will finally witness Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film, Sikandar, on the big screen. Starring alongside Rashmika Mandanna, the superstar is all set to deliver yet another mass entertainer.

The teaser for Sikandar was dropped on Thursday, introducing Salman Khan’s character, Sanjay, fondly called Sikandar by his grandmother. The 80-second clip packs intense action, gripping dialogues, and a power-packed screen presence, promising a blockbuster in the making. Fans have already given the teaser a massive thumbs up, hailing Salman’s beefed-up avatar and high-octane action sequences.

What caught everyone’s attention were the grand visuals of Hyderabad’s iconic Taj Falaknuma Palace, where the film had a brief schedule. If the teaser is anything to go by, it looks like a special dance number was also shot at the royal location.

Back in November, Salman and the crew filmed here, with renowned choreographer Farah Khan reportedly directing a mass song sequence.

Exlusive pic set of #Sikandar …….🔥. Finally A Memorable pic with One Only bollywood ka megastar #SalmanKhan 😍😍✨tha set of movie Sikandar Taj Falaknuma Palace Hyderabad… #beingsalmankhan🫶 pic.twitter.com/6bhUyUfm9f — Ravi Ravi (@RaviRav08230930) November 11, 2024

Latest Still From Sets Of #Sikandar !🔥



Look Of #SalmanKhan is Royal And Stylish 🥵 .Currently Shooting is Goingon in Taj Falaknuma Palace Hyderabad #Eid2025 pic.twitter.com/BazOU3rEwb — 𝗕𝗘𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗦𝗔𝗛𝗜𝗟 🔅 (@salmanic_4ever) November 11, 2024

Apart from the stunning visuals, Salman’s dialogues have become an instant hit among fans. His punchlines, “Kayde mein raho fayde mein rahoge” and “Insaaf nahi, hisaab karne aaya hoon”, have already started trending.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, best known for Ghajini and Thuppakki, Sikandar is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and marks his reunion with Salman after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.

The film is set for a grand Eid 2025 release, bringing Salman Khan back to his signature festival slot after skipping Eid 2024. With action, drama, and star power, Sikandar is shaping up to be the biggest entertainer of the year!