Sikandar: Salman Khan’s new look sets internet on fire, get ready for Eid!

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is ready to return to the big screen with his action movie, Sikandar. The makers have released a new poster, making fans even more excited. Salman shared the poster on social media with the caption “Sikandar On Eid,” showing his intense look and setting the stage for a big action film.

A Birthday Surprise for Sajid Nadiadwala

On producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday, the production team shared this new poster as a special treat for fans. The teaser, which was released on Salman’s birthday in December 2024, had already created a huge buzz. It showed Salman’s strong presence, powerful background music, and thrilling action scenes, making Sikandar one of the most awaited films of 2025.

Big Cast and Shooting Locations

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar features Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in important roles. The movie was filmed in Hyderabad and Mumbai, with exciting action sequences. Rashmika Mandanna recently said that working with Salman was a ‘dream come true’ and praised his kindness on set.

With shooting now complete, the team is working on editing and promoting the film. A source close to the project said that the final shoot was done at Yash Raj Films (YRF) studios, and Salman Khan finished his part recently. The makers are now preparing to promote Sikandar in a big way.

Set to release on March 28, 2025, Sikandar promises action, drama, and an exciting story. Salman Khan’s intense look and A.R. Murugadoss’ direction make this a must-watch film of the year.