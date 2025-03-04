Sikandar’s song Zohra Jabeen brings Hyderabad’s iconic palace to life

Mumbai: As Eid approaches, fans of Salman Khan are in for a double treat! His much-awaited film Sikandar is all set to hit the big screens this festive season, and the excitement is at its peak.

Adding to the buzz, the first song from the film, Zohra Jabeen, is finally out! After creating a stir with their electrifying chemistry in the teaser, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna are here to set the dance floor on fire. The peppy track, featuring the duo twinning in stunning black and silver outfits, is already on its way to becoming a chartbuster.

But did you know? Zohra Jabeen was shot at Hyderabad’s iconic Taj Falaknuma Palace! The grand visuals of the palace, beautifully lit up in the background, add a royal touch to the song.

Composed by Pritam and choreographed by Farah Khan, the high-energy number is sung by Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi, with lyrics penned by Sameer and Danish Sabri.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar promises to be an action-packed entertainer. The film also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Anjini Dhawan in pivotal roles.

With Sikandar set for an Eid 2025 release, fans just can’t keep calm!