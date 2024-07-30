Sikh body mandates traditional colours for Nishan Sahib, saffron prohibited

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body representing Sikh interests, has issued a circular asking Gurdwara management to ensure that the colour of the Nishan Sahib (a triangular flag) is either Basanti (xanthic) or surmai (blue).

The statement was issued on Friday, July 26. This decision follows directives from the Akal Takht, the highest temporal body of the Sikhs.

The SGPC’s Dharam Parchar Committee circulated this directive to Sikh preachers and Gurdwara management to ensure compliance with the Panth Parwanit Sikh Rehat Maryada, which outlines the code of conduct for Sikhs published in the 1930s.

SGPC reiterates the correct colour of Nishan Sahib (Sikh religious flag). It should be basanti or Surmaee.

Presently the colour Kesri is being used for the Nishan Sahib.

SGPC stated that the matter was taken up during the meeting of the jathedars of the five takhts (seats of power) of the Sikhs held on July 15.

The new colour code comes in the wake of complaints received from several Sikh organisations that many gurdwaras use a cloth to cover the Nishan Sahib kesari (saffron) instead of basanti.

According to the complainants, kesari colour denotes the Sanatan Dharma (Hindu religion) and not Sikhism.

While addressing the media, the manager of Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple, Amritsar), Bhagwant Singh Dhangera stated that there was a lot of confusion in the Sikh community about the colour of the Nishan Sahib. The Panj Singh unanimously decided to remove the non-Sikh protocol approved by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

“To put that confusion to rest, it is clarified to everyone concerned the colour of Nishan Sahib should be in strict accordance with the Rehat Maryada,” Dhangera added.

The Nishan Sahib is a triangular flag with a tassel that represents Sikhism. It is hoisted on a long pole in a Sikh place of worship called the Gurdwara. The flag designs include the ‘Khanda’ in the centre on a xanthic yellow or blue background.

The Khanda is an emblem of Sikhism, representing a vertical two-edged sword with its blade surrounded by a circle and its hilt intersected by the crossing hilts of two single-edged swords.