Sikh family donates land for mosque; to help with building it too

A Sikh family in Barnala district of Punjab has reportedly donated land for mosque, which it will help construct. This is the first mosque being constructed in the Bakhtgarh village.

This is being done to help the Muslim families, who have to travel five kilometers to pray. The village currently has only a Muslim graveyard. Considering the challenge to the Muslims, Amandeep a resident of the village donated 250 square yards of his field.

He has got the land registered with the Tehsildar’s office under the name of Noorani masjid. The Muslim families are preparing the site map for the mosque. Its construction will cost Rs 12 lakh, Hindus and Sikhs will also bear the cost of construction.

“The village has two gurdwaras apart from a dera but no mosque. Its Muslim families go to nearby village for prayers, so my family gave them land for a mosque and will also contribute in the construction” Singh was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Moti Khan the supervisor of the project said, “We are indebted to the Sikh family and many others who have promised to support us. We pray for similar brotherhood everywhere for communal peace.”