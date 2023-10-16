Sikh man arrested, charged after wife stabbed to death in Canada

First responders identified Singh as a suspect at the scene and took him into custody, the release said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 16th October 2023 2:07 pm IST
Murder convict nabbed from Telangana 12 years after jumping parole
Representational image

Toronto: In a “tragic case of domestic violence”, a 57 year-old Sikh man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of his wife in Canada’s British Columbia province, police said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Balvir Singh, a resident of the town of New Westminster, is facing a second-degree murder charge for stabbing 46 year-old Kulwant Kaur to death on October 13.

“This is, obviously, another tragic incident of domestic violence that has ended with someone’s life being taken far too soon,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) sergeant, Timothy Pierotti, told CTV News.

MS Education Academy

At around 5 p.m. on October 14, officers of the New Westminster detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) were called to the 200-block of Suzuki Street.

Also Read
Air Canada suspends pilot for wearing pro-Palestinian colours in uniform

“On their arrival, the first responders found a 46-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries,” the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a press release.

Despite life-saving efforts by the responding officers with support from the BC Emergency Health Services, Kaur succumbed to her injuries.

First responders identified Singh as a suspect at the scene and took him into custody, the release said.

Stating that the case appears to be an isolated incident between family members, Pierotti said that IHIT will continue to be in the area speaking to witnesses and processing the scene throughout the day.

“We’re identifying the victim in hopes that anyone who knew her, who had recent contact with her, could please contact the police as we try to build a timeline of events leading up to her tragic death,” Pierotti told CTV News.

“(We’re looking for) anything that can contribute to helping us understand why this happened,” he said, adding that support is available for victims of abuse through New Westminster Police Department and IHIT Victim Services.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 16th October 2023 2:07 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button