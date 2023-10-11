Air Canada suspends pilot for wearing pro-Palestinian colours in uniform

Ottawa: The Canadian Airline, Air Canada grounded a pilot to a Montreal-based B787 for wearing pro-Palestinian colours while in Uniform, The Toronto Sun reported on Tuesday.

As per the Toronto Sun, the action has taken after concerns about the social media posts allegedly containing profane commentary about Israel from the pilot.

“The pilot was taken out of service as of yesterday,” reported The Toronto Sun quoting Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick

“We did this because this individual’s opinions and publications on social media do not represent Air Canada’s views in any way,” said Fitzpatrick. “This person has never been authorized to speak publicly while identifying themselves as an Air Canada employee.”

After the incident, the airline condemned the post by their pilot and said that they are analysing the matter very seriously.

Taking to X, Air Canada said, “We are aware of the unacceptable posts made by an Air Canada pilot. We are taking this matter very seriously, and he was taken out of service on Mon, Oct. 9. We firmly denounce violence in all forms.”

Air Canada has temporarily suspended its flight routes at this time to Tel Aviv as a result of the Hamas terror attack.

Meanwhile, as the war on Hamas entered its fifth day, the toll from the rocket and ambush attacks by the terror outfit in Israel mounted to over 1,000, with more than 2,800 injured and 50 confirmed missing or taken hostage, the IDF stated.

It informed further that over 4,500 rockets have been fired, so far, from Gaza.

Over 770 Palestinians have also been killed in the air raids as part of the ongoing counter-offensive. Israel Defense forces say dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck over 200 targets in the Al-Furqan neighborhood–a terrorist hotspot from which Hamas devises and executes their attacks. This is the 3rd counterstrike in the area during the last 24 hours, in which 450 targets were struck.

The IDF said that the Al Furkan neighborhood serves as a terror-nest for Hamas and from where many activities against Israel are carried out.

The Israel Air Force said it will continue to act powerfully against the infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hamas, which aim terror against Israel, and as part of its offensive the IAF continues extensive waves of attacks in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF also confirmed that the first plane carrying U.S. armaments has since arrived at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel this evening. The IDF said that cooperation between the two militaries, is a key part of ensuring regional security and stability in times of war.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared Hamas with ISIS saying both terror organisations were the same and should be treated as duch.

“We were attacked on Saturday with such barbarism that has not been seen since the Holocaust. Hundreds of people were slaughtered, entire families were murdered in their beds and homes, women were brutally raped and murdered; More than a hundred were kidnapped, including children” said the Israeli Prime Minister in a post on X.

“The scale of this evil has only grown. They forced dozens of children, burned them and executed them. They cut off the heads of soldiers, they murdered the young people who were celebrating at a festival in the wild, they surrounded them with jeeps and shot them into a hole in the ground. We have not seen such barbarism in the entire history of the State of Israel. They are even worse than Daesh (ISIS)- and that’s how we should treat them” Netanyahu said.

