Video: Israel strikes Gaza-Egypt border crossing as Palestinians flee

Videos circulated on social media platforms showed the bombing by Israel of the Rafah crossing, causing chaos among people who sought to cross the border.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th October 2023 5:26 pm IST
Video: Israeli forces strikes Gaza-Egypt border crossing as Palestinians flee
Photo: Screengrab/X

The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt has been targeted by Israeli airstrikes as Palestinians were trying to escape the unabated bombing in residential area of Gaza.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The Rafah border crossing is a vital humanitarian route for the Red Crescent and other organisations providing aid to the besieged Gaza Strip, which houses over two million Palestinians.

Also Read
1200 Israelis, 974 Palestinians killed as war enters 5th day

Since Monday, Israeli forces have bombarded the Rafah crossing at least three times. Videos circulated on social media shows chaos among people who were trying to cross the border as Israeli aircrafts bombarded the area.

MS Education Academy

Earlier on Tuesday, a senior Israeli Defense Force (IDF) spokesman advised Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to flee to Egypt, “Rafah crossing is still open. Anyone who can get out, I would advise them to get out.”

Later, IDF issued a clarification that there is no official call from Israel for Gaza Strip residents to leave for Egypt following a strike near the Rafah crossing, Times of Israel reported.

Also Read
Malala Yousafzai, Gigi Hadid break silence on Israel-Palestine conflict

The Sinai Foundation for Human Rights (SFHR) also posted a video showing Egyptian humanitarian aid trucks returning to the Egyptian side after reported Israeli warnings that aid trucks would also be targeted. 

The organisation added that the border crossing has been indefinitely closed following the repeated Israeli aerial bombardment. 

Israel: We didn’t ask Palestinians to move to Sinai

On Tuesday, Israeli ambassador to Egypt Amira Oron said that “Israel has no intentions regarding Sinai, and has not asked the Palestinians to move there.”

“Israel is committed to the peace treaty with Egypt, in which the borders between the two countries were clearly defined. Sinai is Egyptian territory where the Egyptian army has fought terrorism during the past ten years.”

Israel is launching airstrikes as part of a robust counteroffensive following a series of surprise attacks by Hamas that began on Saturday, October 7.

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Gaza will face a “unknown price” for the attacks that have resulted in at least 1,200 Israeli deaths and 3,000 injuries.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said that at least 974 Palestinians have been killed, including 260 children and 230 women, and 5,000 citizens injured so far due to Israeli attacks.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th October 2023 5:26 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button